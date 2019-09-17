Barcelona confirmed starting XI vs Dortmund: Suarez starts and Messi on the bench as Ansu Fati handed Champions League debut

Ernesto Valverde has opted to start both Luis Suarez and Ansi Fati upfront against Borussia Dortmund tonight for Barcelona’s Champions League Group F opener.

Barca will be looking to come away from Germany with all three points tonight, as they aim to get their 2019/20 Champions League campaign off on the right foot.

Suarez has been handed a start by Valverde for the match, something which comes following his impressive cameo display against Valencia on Saturday, one which saw him score twice in just 30 minutes.

Lionel Messi will not start the game however, as the Argentine has only been named on the bench for tonight’s game.

Suarez is to be joined up front by Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati, who’s set to make his Champions League debut tonight despite being just 16.

Fati has been extremely impressive for the Blaugrana thus far, with his performance against Valencia at the weekend showing the world exactly what he’s capable of.

The youngster bagged a goal and an assist inside the game’s first seven minutes, as he guided Barca to a comfortable win against Los Che.

And now, it seems like the teenager has been rewarded for this display with a start tonight against Lucien Favre’s side…