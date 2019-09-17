Barcelona are reportedly eager to open talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a move for German midfielder Julien Weigl, a player who’s also wanted by rivals Real Madrid.

Barca took on Dortmund in their Champions League opener in Germany tonight, as Valverde’s side drew 0-0 in Germany to get their European campaign off to a decent start.

And given a recent report, it seems like the Blaugrana are keen to use this opportunity to open talks with the Bundesliga outfit regarding a potential deal for midfield ace Weigl.

As per Don Balon, Barca want to open talks with the German side over a deal for Weigl, with Real Madrid also said to be in the hunt for the defensive midfielder as well.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes of this supposed interest Barcelona have in Dortmund’s Weigl, or whether the Catalan side are only doing it in an attempt to try and drive up the price in order to make Real pay more for the player’s signature.

Given that Sergio Busquets is approaching the end of his career, Barca are almost certainly going to have to delve into the transfer market in the near future in order to pick up a replacement for the Spaniard.

And it seems like they may have found their man for the job in the shape of Weigl if this report is anything to go off…