Barcelona face threat of Nou Camp closure over Antoine Griezmann transfer

Barcelona could reportedly be facing the shock threat of having their home ground the Nou Camp closed for one game as punishment over their summer transfer window signing of Antoine Griezmann.

The Catalan giants signed Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer but seem to have been found to have held talks with him illegally, with judges now looking into punishments for the club, according to El Mundo.

It is suggested by AS, however, that one judge’s proposal of shutting the Nou Camp for one match looks unlikely, but the fact that it’s even being discussed shows how much Barcelona could be in trouble over their handling of the Griezmann transfer.

The France international has made a strong start at Barca, and has generally been one of the finest attacking players in the world in recent times.

However, Barcelona could still live to regret the way they negotiated this deal if they do end up with a strong punishment.