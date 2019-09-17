Manchester United are reportedly interested in strengthening up front with the transfer of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson next summer.

The Red Devils are expected to go British in the transfer market again after the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this year.

And according to ESPN, that will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer target Wilson as one of a number of big names, alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Youngsters like Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Stoke City’s Nathan Collins are also mentioned by ESPN, but it remains to be seen if Man Utd can realistically land all five of these players.

If they do, however, it would certainly give them a much-improved squad, with Wilson, Sancho and Maddison in particular looking like upgrades on what they currently have.

Cherries forward Wilson could be a fine signing to replace Romelu Lukaku, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not really stepping up since the Belgian left for Inter Milan.

Wilson has shone in his time in the Premier League, even if he isn’t exactly a goal machine, with last season’s tally of 14 league goals the 27-year-old’s highest yet in his career in the top flight.

Still, he’d also most likely get more chances to score at United so that could boost his numbers significantly if he does make the move to Old Trafford.