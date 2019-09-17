Chelsea named a rather inexperienced line-up for their clash against Valencia tonight, as the Blues look to get their Champions League campaign off on the right foot.

Lampard’s men take on Los Che at Stamford Bridge this evening, with the west London side looking to build on the 5-2 win they managed against Wolves at the weekend.

Following this win at Molineux, Lampard has named an almost unchanged side for today’s game, with Zouma coming in for Rudiger being the only change.

This means that all of Mount, Abraham and Tomori are starting against Chelsea’s Spanish opponents, something that has seen the club do something no side has done for 11 years.

Teams news! ? Here's how the Blues line up against Valencia…#CHEVCF pic.twitter.com/4SRAnzdlbf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2019

As per Opta, Chelsea have come the first side in Liverpool in 2008 to hand three Champions League debuts to English players under the age of 22 in the same match, a stat that shows Lampard is more than willing to trust his younger players this term.

3 – Chelsea are the first team since Liverpool in December 2008 against PSV (Darby, Kelly, Spearing) to hand three Champions League debuts to Englishmen aged 21 or younger in the same game (Abraham, Mount, Tomori). Baptism. pic.twitter.com/qLhduWwqeW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how Chelsea do tonight given that a lot of their stars are rather inexperienced in this competition.

However, if their displays so far this year are anything to go off, we doubt the Blues will have too much problem overcoming Valencia tonight, as they look to start their CL campaign off with three points.