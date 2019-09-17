Juventus face a difficult trip to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener this week, with Maurizio Sarri undoubtedly eager for a positive start.

The Bianconeri dropped their first points of the new Serie A season this past weekend after being held at Fiorentina.

They also suffered an injury blow in the early stages of that clash, with Douglas Costa having to be replaced after just eight minutes while the Turin giants have since confirmed that he suffered a thigh injury and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, as per the club’s official site.

Given the Brazilian international had bagged two assists in two games to start the season in a more prominent role under Sarri, that will be a blow for the Italian tactician especially given the fact that his pace and direct running could have been a major threat for Juventus on the counter-attack especially in the away fixture against Atleti.

Nevertheless, they’ll have to come up with a solution and an alternative plan to cope with the absence of Costa, although there is good news too as with doubts over Miralem Pjanic heading into the game, as per the report above, the midfield ace has been included in the squad, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

Elsewhere, Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio miss out due to injury too while Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic are ineligible as Juventus opted to leave them out of their squad for the Champions League this season.

In turn, Sarri’s options are limited to an extent, but looking at the list below, there is still more than enough quality and experience at his disposal to ensure that they have a big chance of returning home with something to show for their efforts.