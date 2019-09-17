Liverpool face a difficult task in their opening game of the Champions League this season as they face Napoli at the San Paolo on Tuesday night.

The reigning European champions will be looking to make a winning start to the defence of their crown, but they do so at a stadium that they suffered defeat at last season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will hope to have learnt from their experiences last year in order to improve, and so it promises to be a difficult challenge for the Merseyside giants first up.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp has gone for a strong starting line-up regardless of the fact that his side face Chelsea in the Premier League this coming weekend.

The German tactician was handed a major boost prior to kick-off as the Reds confirmed that Andy Robertson was fit to feature after emerging as a doubt at the start of the week.

In turn, he keeps his place at left-back, as seen in the XI below, although Klopp does make three changes with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino coming in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi.

That trio should provide more quality and combativeness off the ball to help Liverpool keep a firm grip of the game both in midfield and with their pressing from the front, and so Klopp has taken no risks with a strong XI set to provide a real test of Napoli’s ability to compete with the best in Europe.

It also shows the quality depth that the Premier League giants have as they’re able to shuffle things around after their win over Newcastle United at the weekend and still put out a top-class line-up in midweek.