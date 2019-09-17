Gary Neville has raised doubts over Manchester United potentially splashing out for the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice.

Despite the England international’s qualities, it seems Neville thinks it might not be worth paying the big fee West Ham would want for him given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has decent options in his midfield.

Rice has been linked several times with Man Utd, most recently by the Manchester Evening News, but Neville discussed the player on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show.

In what sounds like a message to Solskjaer to not rush into this potentially overpriced deal, Neville bemoaned the amount mid-table Premier League clubs can charge for their star players now, and pointed instead to perhaps showing more faith in the likes of Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

“I don’t know,” Neville is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I mean you talk about £80m, £90m to get him out of West Ham. We’ve seen a bid for (Wilfried) Zaha go to Everton this year for £70m. To get players out of the likes of West Ham now, Crystal Palace, it is not going to be easy. It is going to cost a fortune.

“Would I say yes now at 80 million, 90 million? I’m not feeling that personally at this moment in time, but am I seeing a really good player who could potentially develop into something fantastic for the next ten years? Yes. I really do think that.

“But do United need another player? They’ve already got Matic, they’ve already got McTominay who are doing a similar role to what I see Rice doing.“

In fairness, we’re not sure most Red Devils fans would agree with Neville’s analysis here, with McTominay and Matic some way off Rice’s quality and clubs like Liverpool clearly benefiting despite paying what initially looked over-the-odds for Virgil van Dijk.