There’s nothing like trying to throw your old team under the bus in an effort to try and get the fans of your new club to like you. Eden Hazard looks like he might be happy to burn his bridges with Chelsea after giving his views on the fans.

ESPN reported on some comments made by the Belgian and it seems he thinks the Real Madrid fans are more fanatical than those who supported him at Chelsea. He said: “In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams.

He went on to say: “At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster.”

It’s interesting to hear him say that because the fans are generally accepted as being one of the best things about the Premier League. It could be an indication that the type of fans attending matches are different to those who go to games abroad. Premier League games are incredibly expensive so it’s common to see more tourists than fans at games.

The full time whistle looks more like an opportunity to take one final selfie in the ground than a chance to express feeling about a performance at a lot of Premier League grounds.

It also looks like Hazard is looking at things extremely positively at the moment. The fans and press have been incredibly critical of Real so far this season and are notorious for turning on their own players at any moment. Even Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t appear to be universally popular at The Bernabeu despite his incredible exploits.

Hazard clearly feels the support in Madrid are more fanatical or invested than those in England, but Chelsea fans also seemed to back and support him at all times. It will be interesting to see if he changes his tune after some poor results if the Real fans start to turn on him.