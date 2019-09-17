Video: Watch the SHOCKING moment football match is stopped as players struck by lightning

Excuse the terrible pun, but watch below for a truly shocking moment which is quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen in football.

As this Instagram video shows, this match in Jamaica had to be stopped after a few players appeared to be struck by lightning.

Luckily, a report from Sport Bible suggests the players affected are recovering and responding well to treatment after being taken to hospital.

This is truly bad luck for those involved as it’s pretty rare for lightning to actually hit people, so we here at CaughtOffside wish them all the best and a speedy recovery!