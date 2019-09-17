Manchester United starlet Timothy Fosu-Mensah has provided a promising update on his fitness with this training video below.
See below as Fosu-Mensah tweeted a clip of him lifting weights and going through other routines as he looks to make his comeback following a serious knee injury.
???? pic.twitter.com/YHjLIcYVgn
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) September 17, 2019
It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old can realistically break into the Man Utd first-team any time soon, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could definitely benefit from having another option in defence and possibly defensive midfield.
Fosu-Mensah has long been considered a promising youngster at Old Trafford and fans will hope he can get back to his best after a spell out.