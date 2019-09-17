Frank Lampard confirmed that Ross Barkley was supposed to take Chelsea’s penalty against Valencia in the Blues’ 1-0 Champions League opening defeat this evening.

The west London side succumbed to a loss in their first CL game of the season tonight, with a goal from Valencia’s Rodrigo proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

The home side had the chance to draw level with Los Che in the second half, however Barkley ended up putting his spot-kick over the bar, as Chelsea lost their first Champions League game under new manager Lampard.

Before Barkley’s miss, the player refused to give up the penalty to either Jorginho or Willian, something that player probably ended up regretting seeing as the then missed from 12 yards just moments later.

And following this incident, Lampard cleared up any speculation surrounding it during his post-match press conference.

As per Ben Dinnery, Lampard confirmed that Barkley’s the club’s assigned penalty taker, however the Blues boss did also confirm that either Jorginho or Willian would’ve taken the spot kick if Barkley wasn’t on the pitch.

Lampard: "Ross is the penalty taker and was designated in pre-season. Jorginho would have been the penalty taker, or Willian on the pitch but when Ross comes on it's him." #CFC pic.twitter.com/U1K5RiMujM — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 17, 2019

Given this, it’s easy to see why there may have been some confusion regarding which Chelsea player was to take their spot kick tonight.

Tonight’s result is far from ideal from Chelsea’s point of view, especially seeing as they now have to travel to Ajax and Lille in consecutive games in their next two group stage outings…