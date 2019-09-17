Monaco attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has explained why he didn’t end up sealing a transfer to Chelsea despite links with the club last summer.

The Russia international ended up joining Monaco from CSKA Moscow instead, but looks a talent who could have been a fine addition at Stamford Bridge.

Golovin was notably linked with Chelsea by the Telegraph and others, but speaking about his options now, he says he felt it was too early for him to join a big name like the Blues, whilst also mentioning Juventus as another option he turned down.

“Why didn’t I move to Juventus or Chelsea? I thought it would be hard for me now in a team like Chelsea or Juventus,” he told Match TV, as quoted by Bob Soccer.

“For me it’s the grandees of football. Probably, if I were a football player from Europe, the transition would have been easier. And since I from Russia, in a big club the situation would be complicated by the lack of knowledge of the language. I did not consult anyone making this choice.”

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too bothered now about missing out on Golovin, as the 23-year-old hasn’t exactly made the most convincing start to life at Monaco anyway.

It may well be that he’ll end up fulfilling his potential one day, but he’s perhaps right to have tried a move to a stepping stone club like the Ligue 1 giants anyway.