Barcelona scraped a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund this evening, as the Blaugrana started their Champions League campaign off with a point in Germany.

Dortmund undeniably had the better chances during the game, with Marco Reus’ penalty miss being their best opportunity to take all three points away from what was a difficult match.

Not only did Marc-Andre ter Stegen deny Reus from 12 yards, he also produced a superb double save later in the second half to save Barca blushes and keep the score line at 0-0.

Barcelona were fairly decent in the match, with Valverde’s side often controlling possession, however they failed to create many goal scoring chances despite keeping the ball for extended periods of time.

Despite the result, fans of the Spanish giants certainly weren’t happy with some of their players following the match, as supporters flocked to Twitter to hammer Luis Suarez for his display during the match.

The Uruguayan was made to mainly feed off of scraps during the entire 90 minutes, with the forward putting in a decent shift on his first start back from injury.

Despite this, fans certainly weren’t happy with the forward’s display against Dortmund, as they definitely made this known on Twitter come full time…

Rakitic

Suarez

Roberto

Valverde Out — Mike (@7Giii0) September 17, 2019

Valverde out

Suarez out!! — Yash Agarwal (@yashagarwal589) September 17, 2019

I just knew Suarez was gon be a bad idea tonight

Valverde just wants to embarrass us finish — Rethink, Reflect and Reposition! (@The_Adetommy) September 17, 2019

Valverde, Suarez, rakitic out — Emre ? (@Yakuzaek) September 17, 2019

Suarez can’t play an active part in CL. Are there any strikers who have not scored for 4 years????? — ???? (@LeOyUiRinA) September 17, 2019

Suárez and Rakitic have to benched. — ????? (@FCBDvnny) September 17, 2019

LEAVE SUAREZ IN LA LIGA — Cruz Florero (@CruzFlorero) September 17, 2019