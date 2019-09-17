How Valverde plans to use Messi in Barcelona clash with Dortmund

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde reportedly intends on giving Lionel Messi minutes in their clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined so far this season after picking up a calf injury during the build up to the new campaign.

However, he has been named in the squad to face Dortmund in the Champions League this week, and so having been spotted in training stepping up his recovery, it appears as though the Barcelona talisman is ready to make his return to action.

It could be argued though that it may not be worth the risk of throwing him straight back into the mix in such a high tempo and important clash such as the one against Dortmund.

With the Catalan giants facing Granada at the weekend, it could perhaps be seen as the safer option to bring Messi back into the fold in that outing and gradually step up his minutes so as to avoid any threat of a setback and a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

However, according to Marca, Valverde is said to have every intention of bringing Messi on in the second half of the clash with Dortmund, depending on how the game is playing out.

That would suggest that if the visitors are in a dominant position and are set to return home with something to show for their efforts, that could see Messi get a run out and get some much-needed minutes under his belt.

That will undoubtedly be a major boost for all concerned given what he still offers the side as he will continue to lead their charge for major trophies this season when back to full fitness.