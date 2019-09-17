Menu

‘I’m starting to hate him’ – These Chelsea fans fume at divisive star’s inclusion in Lampard’s XI vs Valencia

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans have voiced their disapproval on social media after seeing Willian’s name on the teamsheet for tonight’s clash against Valencia.

The Blues make their return to the Champions League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge, after winning the Europa League last season.

Valencia have arrived in west London for a Group H clash which is sure to be full of drama considering the quality that both sides possess.

Chelsea head into the contest on a high after thrashing Wolves 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday, while Valencia will be looking to bounce back from a 5-2 La Liga defeat to Barcelona.

Some Blues supporters are fuming over Willian’s inclusion in Frank Lampard’s latest XI, despite his impressive display against Wolves over the weekend.

‘I’m starting to hate him’ claimed one angry fan on Twitter, with Christian Pulisic once again reduced to a role on the bench, continuing his difficult start to life at the Bridge.

Willian has spent six successful years with Chelsea, but he has often been criticised by supporters for his performances, with some suggestion that he does not contribute enough going forward or in defensive positions.

Willian

Willian in action for Chelsea

However, the Brazilian has featured in four of the Blues five Premier League matches so far this season and his display at Molineux over the weekend suggests he still has plenty to offer.

Elsewhere, Lampard has been forced to replace Antonio Rudiger with Kurt Zouma at the back, with the former suffering a minor injury which has ruled him out of the European clash.

Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all retained their places in Chelsea’s starting XI, with the latter looking to add to his seven-goal tally at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Check out some more comments from Chelsea fans slamming Willian below, via Twitter.

More Stories / Chelsea FC
More Stories Antonio Rudiger Christian Pulisic Fikayo Tomori Frank Lampard Kurt Zouma Mason Mount Tammy Abraham Willian