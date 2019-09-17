‘I’m starting to hate him’ – These Chelsea fans fume at divisive star’s inclusion in Lampard’s XI vs Valencia

Chelsea fans have voiced their disapproval on social media after seeing Willian’s name on the teamsheet for tonight’s clash against Valencia.

The Blues make their return to the Champions League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge, after winning the Europa League last season.

Valencia have arrived in west London for a Group H clash which is sure to be full of drama considering the quality that both sides possess.

Chelsea head into the contest on a high after thrashing Wolves 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday, while Valencia will be looking to bounce back from a 5-2 La Liga defeat to Barcelona.

Some Blues supporters are fuming over Willian’s inclusion in Frank Lampard’s latest XI, despite his impressive display against Wolves over the weekend.

‘I’m starting to hate him’ claimed one angry fan on Twitter, with Christian Pulisic once again reduced to a role on the bench, continuing his difficult start to life at the Bridge.

I’m starting to hate him hes so wotless how can you not bench Willian — Jamal ???? (@jamal2ndcoming) September 17, 2019

Willian has spent six successful years with Chelsea, but he has often been criticised by supporters for his performances, with some suggestion that he does not contribute enough going forward or in defensive positions.

However, the Brazilian has featured in four of the Blues five Premier League matches so far this season and his display at Molineux over the weekend suggests he still has plenty to offer.

Elsewhere, Lampard has been forced to replace Antonio Rudiger with Kurt Zouma at the back, with the former suffering a minor injury which has ruled him out of the European clash.

Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all retained their places in Chelsea’s starting XI, with the latter looking to add to his seven-goal tally at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Teams news! ? Here’s how the Blues line up against Valencia…#CHEVCF pic.twitter.com/4SRAnzdlbf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2019

Check out some more comments from Chelsea fans slamming Willian below, via Twitter.

Why willian ???? — ? (@FarisZakwan_) September 17, 2019

I’d have preferred Pulisic over Willian. And we need Rudiger back asap. — Nathi (@NattyNicee) September 17, 2019

Decent lineup but nobody really wants Willian there — KanteKin (@MercenaryKin) September 17, 2019

Good lineup. Would’ve been nice to see Pulisic over Willian though. COME ON CHELSEA! ?? https://t.co/b5B4ReXo8w — Tony Konvy (@Tony_Blues7) September 17, 2019

umm why the fuck is Willian starting ahead of Pulisic !?!? https://t.co/TDSAV7pM7V — Patrick Melrose (@beingrtd) September 17, 2019

Guess Willian officially overtakes Pulisic now, unfortunately. https://t.co/svadYLnAi7 — Baelotti (@Baelotti9) September 17, 2019

Pulisic over Willian and this would have been perfect by Lamps!!! — Umair (@imumair10) September 17, 2019

Why Willian stats over Pedro and Pulisic? Seriously — Frenkiè (@HazardFever) September 17, 2019