Inter Milan have reportedly seen an €80M offer for Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr turned down by Los Blancos recently.

Vinicius made a promising start to life in the Spanish capital last year following his move from Flamengo, with the 19-year-old bagging three goals and 13 assists in 35 games in all competitions since then.

And it seems like this form for the Spanish giants has caught the eyes of Inter Milan, who Don Balon note have made an offer of €80M for the winger, one which Real have turned down.

The report further states that a deal for Vinicius could be agreed at the end of the season should Antonio Conte’s side be willing to include Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez in a a deal for the teenager.

Given that Real already have Eden Hazard to choose from at left wing for this season, it remains to be seen as to whether Vinicius is going to get much game time under Zidane over the next 10 months or so.

If Vinicius finds himself surplus to requirements at some point this season, we would be far from surprised to see the player leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, especially seeing as Inter are reportedly keen on landing his signature.

How Vinicius fairs this season remains to be seen, however given this report, is seems like he won’t be short of options should he decide to leave Real in the upcoming transfer windows…