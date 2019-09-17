Borussia Dortmund are reportedly resigned to losing star player Jadon Sancho at some point as top clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool make him a transfer priority.

The England international has been a revelation in his time in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the top attacking players in Europe after leaving Manchester City as a youngster.

According to Don Balon, Sancho is now a top target for the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool, as well as other big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s previously been claimed by the Manchester Evening News that the 19-year-old is on United’s agenda in a potential £100million deal, and it’s clear he’d be a major upgrade on their current crop of attackers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in need of a major injection of quality up front after slow starts to the season by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while the club lost two senior stars in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool might also be keen on Sancho, even if Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need a signing up front quite as urgently due to the ongoing excellent form of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Still, it will no doubt come as good news that Don Balon claim Dortmund seem to accept Sancho will be on his way out either next summer or another transfer window in the near future.