Juventus are reportedly ready to launch a transfer bid for Real Madrid midfielder Isco when the market reopens after Christmas.

The Spaniard’s future at Santiago Bernabeu was the subject of much speculation over the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay in the Spanish capital for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 27-year-old appeared in Madrid’s first two La Liga matches, before being ruled out of action with a hamstring injury just before the international break.

Juventus were thought to be interested in Isco’s services earlier this year and according to Calcio Mercato, they are prepared to go all out to sign the playmaker in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail states that Madrid value a prized asset at around £66 million, with the Bianconeri keen on securing his services after a glowing endorsement from club legend Andrea Pirlo.

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his belief in Isco since he returned to the managerial hot seat at the Bernabeu, but competition for places within the squad is now stronger than ever.

Madrid brought in a whole host of new names in the summer window, including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, which has pushed some players further down the pecking order.

Isco started Madrid’s opening game of the season at Celta Vigo but had to be content with a place on the bench against Real Valladolid a week later, with some suggestion among fans and experts that he will struggle to command a place in Zidane’s starting XI.

Juventus already have plenty of options in midfield themselves, but Isco has the creative qualities to add a new dimension to Maurizio Sarri’s line up.

This story is one to keep an eye on in the coming months, especially if the Madrid superstar finds himself on the fringes of the action as the campaign progresses.