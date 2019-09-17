Manchester United legend Gary Neville has done another Q&A session via his official Twitter account, and revealed the three players he’d sign if he were Red Devils boss.

Answering a fan this question, Neville named his three ideal transfer targets for Man Utd, with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante mentioned alongside Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Varane , Kante and Mbappe https://t.co/cvI1uYJERh — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 17, 2019

It’s fair to say most United fans would probably be pretty happy with any one of those three, never mind the French trio all together.

Kante in particular has shown what he can do in the Premier League with years of superb displays for Chelsea, and Leicester City before them.

The France international could be an ideal partner for Paul Pogba in midfield, and add some much-needed energy to a side that could do with upgrades on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in that position.

Chelsea, however, are surely unlikely to sell Kante any time soon and certainly not to one of their main top four rivals.