It’s oddly unsettling to be talking about the international futures of the sons of legendary ex-players, but it’s starting to become more common. Last week we saw Samuel Eto’o’s son get his first international call up and now we move on to Andriy Shevchenko and his kid.

The Daily Mail reported on some comments the former AC Milan and Chelsea striker made to Ukrainian outlet Vesti. One of the most notable things he revealed was that his son is on the books of Chelsea and has a few choices he could make in terms of his international future.

READ MORE: Son of Barcelona and Inter Milan legend receives his first international call-up

Now before we get to far ahead of ourselves, the kid is 12, but Kristian Shevchenko certainly has a goal scoring instinct that runs in the family so it could be important for a country to tie him down as early as possible.

He also has the option of representing Ukraine, Poland or the USA, but because he was born in London he also has the option of playing for England. Andriy didn’t want to give too much away over his preference for his son. He said: “I would like to face such a choice. I’d love to. If there is to be such a choice, then we will talk.”

During his time at AC Milan, Andriy went down as one of the deadliest strikers in the world during his first spell. 127 goals in 208 Serie A games is a phenomenal record when you consider that was during an era when teams could actually defend.

He moved to Chelsea in 2006 and it just didn’t really work out. He could only manage nine Premier League goals in two seasons and his career stuttered afterwards.

It still sounds like he looks back fondly on his time with Chelsea and it doesn’t seem to impact on his son’s choice of choosing to play for England if he ever turns out to be good enough!