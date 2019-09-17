Leicester City winger Bartosz Kapustka is reportedly back in training with the club after a long injury layoff.

The Poland international has barely made an impact since joining the Foxes, having been sent out on loan a few times since joining the club.

Kapustka was then dealt a further blow to his hopes of breaking through at Leicester with a serious injury earlier this year.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee problem back in March and the Leicester Mercury report that he’s only just made his comeback by joining first-team training.

It remains to be seen, however, if Kapustka can realistically work his way back into contention with LCFC now after so many setbacks and increased competition for places in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Still, it’s a useful option for Rodgers to have if he does want to shake things up in his team’s attack a little bit.

Leicester have made a strong start to the season but were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at the weekend.