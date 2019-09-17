Pep Guardiola spent entire summer obsessing over Man City defeat to Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly spent an entire summer obsessing over his side’s defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League in 2017/18.

The Reds absolutely blitzed City in the first leg of that quarter-final tie, winning 3-0 with all the goals scored in the opening 31 minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool then won the second leg at the Etihad Stadium as well, winning 2-1 on the night to seal an emphatic 5-1 victory on aggregate.

According to the Independent, this was the source of a great deal of frustration and stress for Guardiola, who is said to have spent the entire summer going over that result after the end of the season.

The report suggests this affected the Spanish tactician’s approach to the Tottenham tie the following year, in which City were also knocked out of Europe by Premier League opponents.

MCFC just can’t seem to get it right in the Champions League under Guardiola, despite two convincing title wins in a row in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will no doubt take great satisfaction in the fact that their team got Pep so rattled!