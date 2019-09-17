Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted that he’s a “little downbeat” following an extended period on the sidelines under Jurgen Klopp.

Shaqiri played the role of back-up for the Reds last term, with the Swiss international often coming off the bench during games when Klopp was looking to add to his side’s attacking threat.

The same can’t be said for this season though, as the former Bayern Munich and Stoke City man has played just 22 minutes for the Merseyside club in all competitions this term, something the forward clearly isn’t happy about if his words are anything to go off.

As per Teleclub, via the Mirror, when speaking about his current game time situation recently, Shaqiri stated “It is not easy for me, of course I am a little downbeat. You have to be able to handle that and you have to accept it, I was always still in the squad. You cannot ask the coach to play every match.”