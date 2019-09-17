Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho is so good that even Manchester United legend Gary Neville has to concede he’s the best in the world in his position.

The Brazilian has had a tremendous impact at Anfield since joining Liverpool from Monaco last summer, playing a key role in the Reds winning last season’s Champions League and finishing on their highest ever points total in the Premier League.

While much has been said about the impact of Virgil van Dijk at centre-back, with the Dutch defender now talked up as a potential Ballon d’Or winner, it seems clear Fabinho has also been key to making this LFC side more solid.

Liverpool fans will no doubt feel Fabinho has become pretty much irreplaceable in their squad, and Neville has also made it clear he’s a very big fan of his.

When discussing the best defensive midfielders on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Neville explained why he rates the 25-year-old so highly.

“Fabinho at the moment is the best,” the former right-back said, as quoted by MSN.

“He steps up the pitch and wins the ball. And most importantly he doesn’t just pass it sideways to the centre-backs. He plays vertically.”

To be fair on Neville, with the poor options currently at Man Utd’s disposal, it’s no wonder he’s a big admirer of someone like Fabinho, who his old club could undoubtedly benefit from having as an upgrade on flops like Nemanja Matic and Fred.