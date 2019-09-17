Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly given his approval to the club replacing Ernesto Valverde with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim initial probing over this possibility has taken place, with Klopp said to be keen on the dream job at the Nou Camp.

The German tactician has been a huge success at Liverpool, guiding them to the Champions League title last season and to second place in the Premier League with a record-high points total.

It seems clear Klopp could do a fine job at Barcelona and revive their fortunes after an unconvincing period under Valverde.

Despite winning two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey as Barca boss, Valverde has endured some poor results in the Champions League – a competition Liverpool have particularly relished under Klopp.

It makes sense that the Catalan giants may now want the Reds boss to come in as an upgrade, while Don Balon claim he too is keen to work with Messi.

The Argentine is one of the greatest players of all time and it would be hard for any manager to turn down the chance to coach him.