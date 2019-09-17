Borussia Dortmund have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The Serbia international has struggled at Man Utd in recent times, having suffered a loss of form last season and in pre-season this summer before falling down the pecking order in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

According to Calciomercato, citing the German press, Matic is now a target for Dortmund as well as for the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Matic has already been linked with Juve in a report from the Mail, but it seems there could now also be a chance of the 31-year-old heading to the Bundesliga next.

While it seems Matic’s days in the Premier League are numbered, it makes sense that big clubs around Europe think he might still have something to offer in a slightly slower-paced and less competitive league.

The former Chelsea star was not so long ago a top performer at the highest level, and may just need a fresh challenge after his difficult spell at Old Trafford.