Man Utd drop hint Solskjaer could be set to make numerous changes vs Astana

Man Utd begin their Europa League campaign against Astana at Old Trafford on Thursday night, and the club have seemingly dropped a big hint over the line up.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the Premier League season having picked up eight points from their opening five outings.

SEE MORE: Video: Quick-fire quiz shows Jose Mourinho has hilariously forgotten Man Utd duo already

Wins over Chelsea and Leicester City were impressive, but they also managed to pick up just two points from games against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for some consistency moving forward, while he may also need to start rotating and giving key players a break to regroup as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season.

With that in mind, the club have seemingly dropped a major hint on their official site that Solskjaer is ready to make up to nine changes against Astana, as they have run through the side and given specific names of players who could be set to feature.

Naturally, nothing will be confirmed until United name their starting line-up an hour or so ahead of kickoff on Thursday night, but the report above certainly gives an indication over what Solskjaer might do.

Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe, Fred, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are all specifically named as potential changes to come into the starting XI, and so time will tell whether or not Solskjaer follows that hint and gives his line-up a reshuffle in midweek.

Man Utd face a difficult trip away to West Ham Utd on Sunday, and so with that fixture in mind, it could be a sensible strategy to rest players and make use of the talented depth and youngsters available to the Red Devils boss for a game that they will be highly fancied to win regardless.