It seems we’re in that territory already – Unai Emery’s struggles have seen Next Arsenal manager odds emerging online today.

The Spanish tactician is certainly not living up to expectations at the moment, with his side performing very poorly against Watford in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us Emery is now just 6/4 to be axed by Arsenal for next season, with some odds also out on who could replace him at the Emirates Stadium.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arsenal have hardly improved under Emery and the odds suggest the Spaniard could be sent packing in the coming months.”

Former Gunners midfielder and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is the current favourite at 5/1, while two club legends in Freddie Ljungberg and Patrick Vieira are close behind, both at 6/1.

Arsenal fans have been calling for Massimiliano Allegri, but he’s a little behind at 8/1, while Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is a tempting 10/1 after his fine work at the King Power Stadium.

And for any Gooners worried about the potential return of Arsene Wenger – fear not, Ladbrokes have him at just 50/1, some way behind Thierry Henry at 20/1…

Next Arsenal manager odds (Ladbrokes)

5/1 – Mikel Arteta

6/1 – Patrick Vieira

6/1 – Freddie Ljungberg

8/1 – Max Allegri

10/1 – Brendan Rodgers

20/1 – Thierry Henry

50/1 – Arsene Wenger