Manchester United have reportedly had scouts keep tabs on Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of a potential transfer.

A report from Calciomercato lists Man Utd as one of a number of clubs interested in the exciting youngster, along with Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Watford.

Tonali certainly looks a top talent who could make it big at a more illustrious club in the near future after making a fine start to his career so far.

The 19-year-old could also strengthen United in something of a problem position as they struggle with their sub-par options in midfield.

The Red Devils lost Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and have not yet replaced him, while players like Nemanja Matic and Fred struggle to make an impression.

If MUFC can end up signing Tonali, it’s surely likely the Italy Under-21 international would get opportunities to play and develop his game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems keen to rebuild this squad around younger players.

United have been linked with a similar style of player in Leicester City star James Maddison by the Times.