Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich star Michael Ballack has discussed the future of RB Leipzig striker and rumoured Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner.

The exciting young forward has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and recently signed a new contract with his current club until 2023, though Football Insider claim this will not stop Liverpool monitoring him.

Goal also reference interest from the Reds, as well as other big names like Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, though they also quote Ballack as tipping Bayern Munich to be in for Werner again soon.

The former Germany international, now a pundit, believes Werner’s new contract may only be an expression of gratitude towards Leipzig, and that a move to Bayern still looks likely to be on for him.

“He has expressed his gratitude to Leipzig with his contract extension. But I think next year a switch to Bayern could be on again,” Ballack told TZ, as translated by Goal.

This could be bad news for Liverpool if their interest in the 23-year-old is strong, with Jurgen Klopp understandably likely to be keen to snap up one of his country’s biggest talents.