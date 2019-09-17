Video: Adrian produces stunning save to deny Mertens goal vs Liverpool

Napoli came out the blocks quickly in the second half against Liverpool, but fortunately for the visitors, Adrian was on hand to prevent them from going behind.

Despite it being goalless after 45 minutes, it was a thrilling encounter between the two sides at the San Paolo as they both had chances and played with intent.

However, no one came as close as Dries Mertens to breaking the deadlock, as the Belgian international surely must of thought that he was set to give Napoli the lead after drifting in at the back post to apply the finishing touch.

Unfortunately for him, Adrian had other ideas as he produced a superb save to deny him, as seen in the video below, as he seemed to hang in the air and stretch out his right hand to divert the ball away from goal.

It was a world-class effort from the Spaniard, with Mertens visibly in disbelief that he hadn’t broken the deadlock as these two sides continue to press for a breakthrough in a crucial opening game of the group stage.

That is some save by Adrian…pic.twitter.com/8epc6gWeKL — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) September 17, 2019

Video courtesy of BT Sport.