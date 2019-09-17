Menu

Video: Barkley misses late penalty for Chelsea vs Valencia after refusing to hand the ball over to Jorginho or Willian

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley missed a penalty against Valencia which was awarded by VAR after a lengthy review from match officials.

The Blues were given the chance to equalise against the Spanish outfit in a Group H Champions League clash this evening, but Barkley fluffed his lines from 12 yards.

The English ace insisted on taking the spot-kick ahead of Jorginho and Willian, after being introduced to the action as a second-half substitute.

Unfortunately, Barkley was left red-faced after firing his effort against the crossbar, with Chelsea ultimately succumbing to a 1-0 defeat in front of their own fans.

Check out Barkley’s miss below.

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)

