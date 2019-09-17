Video: Chelsea lose Mount to injury after reckless challenge from Valencia’s Coquelin

Chelsea have been forced to substitute Mason Mount in the first half of a Champions League clash with Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has been one of the Blues’ standout performers at the start of the 2019-20 season, netting three goals in five Premier League appearances.

Frank Lampard kept the England midfielder in his line-up for a European opener against Valencia, but his evening has already been cut short.

Francis Coquelin’s reckless challenge left Mount unable to continue at the Bridge, with Pedro brought on to replace him in the early stages of the first half.

Chelsea have lost a prized asset with scores still locked at 0-0, but they will still be expected to pick up three points against the Spanish outfit.

Check out the incident below, via Twitter.

Coquelin given yellow for this. ridiculous from him, should be off. pic.twitter.com/HE00yYxOkR — amadí (@amadoit__) September 17, 2019

Coquelin’s tackle on Mason Mount ? How on earth is that not a red card ? pic.twitter.com/JK0t540NqI — Brandon Lee Portnoy (@BrandonPortnoy) September 17, 2019

Mason Mount Injury Chelsea vs Valencia #CHEVAL #uefachampionsleague

Hope he comes back soonpic.twitter.com/WbhUygr0md — Zwodde (@ZWODDE_) September 17, 2019

