Video: Depay wins and scores penalty kick to draw Lyon level in UCL clash with Zenit

Lyon midfielder Memphis Depay scored a crucial equaliser against Zenit Saint Petersburg in a Champions League opener in France on Tuesday night.

The two teams met in a Group G clash at Groupama Stadium this evening, with Sardar Azmoun opening the scoring for the visitors after a well-worked move in the 41st minute.

Lyon came out in the second half needing inspiration from somewhere and Depay provided it, dribbling his way into the box only to be brought down by a Zenit defender.

The referee pointed to the spot and the Dutchman picked himself up to take the kick, showing nerves of steel to fire past Andrey Lunyov in the Zenit net.

Check out Depay winning and scoring a penalty kick to earn Lyon a 1-1 draw in their first Champions League clash of the new season below.