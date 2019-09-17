The term “wonder kid” is attached to any young player who shows the slightest bit of promise, but it absolutely applies to this guy.

Erling Haland has scored 15 goals in 13 games for Red Bull Salzburg since making the move from Molde last year. He’s tall, fantastically quick and techically brilliant, so of course he’s linked with a move already.

A report on teamtalk.com suggested Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten believed Man United were scouting the youngster.

Interestingly he is the son of Alf-Inge Haland, the former Man City and Leeds player who was on the end of that tackle from Roy Keane.

He showed his goal scoring instincts tonight as he applied this lovely finish in only the second minute of his Champions League debut:

Haland 19 ans, 15eme but de la saison, il lui faut 2 minutes pour ouvrir son compteur en LDC… pic.twitter.com/42kkATEVQT — Marius ?? Avocat de Dario Benedetto (@mariusteam11) September 17, 2019

You have to imagine if he keeps this run of form up, he could be in demand in January or next Summer. He looks like the kind of striker that would be ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system. Given they both have strong links with Molde, a move to Old Trafford almost makes too much sense for the wonder-kid.