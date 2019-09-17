Menu

Video: Hilarious moment during Ajax vs Lille as Tadic slaps David Neres during goal celebration

Dusan Tadic produced a hilarious moment with David Neres today following Ajax’s goal against Lille in the Champions League.

Ajax are taking on their French opponents in Amsterdam this evening, with the home side taking the lead in the first half through Serbian Dusan Tadic.

Following the goal, most of Ajax’s starting XI joined in with the celebrations in the corner of the pitch, with Tadic then proceeding to slap Neres, something that produced a hilarious reaction from the Brazilian.

Unusual reaction from Tadic to say the least!

Pictures via BT Sport.

