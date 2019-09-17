Video: Llorente pounces on Van Dijk error to seal Napoli win over Liverpool

Napoli inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Liverpool at the San Paolo on Tuesday night as the Reds made a losing start to the defence of their Champions League crown.

Dries Mertens broke the deadlock for the hosts from the penalty spot in what was a thrilling encounter between the two sides, while Fernando Llorente finished things off in added time.

As seen in the video below, the Spaniard pounced on a poor pass from Virgil van Dijk to apply the finish and find a way past Adrian to register his first goal for the Italian giants.

It was an uncharacteristic error from the Dutchman who has been so solid since joining Liverpool, but he won’t want to watch that pass back again any time soon as he was hurried into the mistake to gift Llorente a chance to get on the scoresheet.

It’s a brilliant start for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, while for Jurgen Klopp, he will have plenty to think about as the Reds will look to bounce back from the disappointment of suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

"Revenge for the Champions League final!" Fernando Llorente pounces on a rare Van Dijk error to bag his first Napoli goal and become an instant hero at his new club! pic.twitter.com/omUucs0u8F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2019