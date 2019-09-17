Video: Napoli goalkeeper Meret produces outstanding fingertip save to deny Salah certain goal for Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah’s superb effort was turned past the post in spectacular fashion by Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret on Tuesday night.

The Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stadio San Paolo thanks to a penalty from Dries Mertens and a last gasp Fernando Llorente goal for the hosts, kicking off their Champions League defence in the worst possible fashion.

However, the final result might have been different had Salah managed to finish when he found himself in acres of space in the box in the 77th minute of the game.

Meret produced an outstanding fingertip save to deny the Egyptian a certain goal, which ultimately ensured that Napoli earned a clean sheet against the reigning European champions.

Check out the Italian goalkeeper’s incredible save below.

Alex Meret’s save on Salah. One of the most underrated goalkeepers in the world pic.twitter.com/Pd6nFV1vT7 — Reliquias Italiani?? (@reliquiasITA) September 17, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)