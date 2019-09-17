Video: Rodrigo scores after well-worked Valencia free kick catches Chelsea off guard

Chelsea have fallen behind in a Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge after Rodrigo’s expert finish in the 74th minute of the game.

The Blues have struggled to create clear cut chances in the Group H encounter, with the La Liga outfit always looking a threat on the break.

Valencia have been rewarded for the patience with a shock late goal, after a well-worked free-kick which completely caught Chelsea off guard.

Rodrigo ran across the Blues defence to meet a perfectly weighted pass, before volleying past Kepa and into the net to open the scoring.

Check out the Spaniard’s goal below.

?? GOAL! 74’

Rodrigo

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia pic.twitter.com/epHh0ytD5p — Premier League Kingdom (@PLKingdom) September 17, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)