Video: Rodrigo scores after well-worked Valencia free kick catches Chelsea off guard

Chelsea have fallen behind in a Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge after Rodrigo’s expert finish in the 74th minute of the game.
The Blues have struggled to create clear cut chances in the Group H encounter, with the La Liga outfit always looking a threat on the break.
Valencia have been rewarded for the patience with a shock late goal, after a well-worked free-kick which completely caught Chelsea off guard.
Rodrigo ran across the Blues defence to meet a perfectly weighted pass, before volleying past Kepa and into the net to open the scoring.
Check out the Spaniard’s goal below.
?? GOAL! 74’
Rodrigo
Chelsea 0-1 Valencia pic.twitter.com/epHh0ytD5p
— Premier League Kingdom (@PLKingdom) September 17, 2019
(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)