This Champions League debut absolutely has shades of Wayne Rooney against Fenerbache back in 2004. Erling Haland certainly looks destined for huge things and this just goes to prove it.

It’s only half time but RB Salzburg find themselves 5-1 up against Genk, and Haland has three. These strikes now mean he has 17 goals already this season.

His first was a sublime finish after a smart team move in only the second minute:

RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haland with his 15th goal in just nine games this season. He’s 19. pic.twitter.com/8FD51XenIS — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 17, 2019

His second further demonstrated his ice cold ability in front of goal as he slotted past the keeper:

Erling Braut Haland (19) is making a name for himself. ? U20WC top scorer (9 goals) This season: ?? League

7 games

11 goals, 4 assists ? Cup

1 game, 3 goals ?? UCL

1 game

3 goals – first half hat trick! pic.twitter.com/jbS8M9HuN7 — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) September 17, 2019

And the third was a fairly simple tap in but still show his goal scoring instinct to divert the ball past the keeper:

Genk will be hoping to limit the damage in the second half and go home with some dignity intact. Haland will surely be eyeing more goals before the night is done.

Fully expect to see him linked with every big club in Europe from tomorrow onwards..