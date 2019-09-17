Menu

Video: Ter Stegen produces brilliant double save to deny Dortmund in tight clash vs Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen proved to be Barcelona’s hero yet again tonight as the German produced a brilliant double save in the second half.

Ter Stegen had already stopped a penalty during the second half after Marco Reus failed to convert his spot-kick after Sancho was fouled in the area.

And the shot-stopper showed his brilliance yet again in the second period, as he came up with a simply superb double save to prevent his side from falling behind.

Manuel Neuer who?

