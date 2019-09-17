Menu

Video: Ter Stegen produces brilliant penalty save to deny Marco Reus in Barcelona vs Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen produced a brilliant save from the penalty spot this evening, after the German saved a spot-kick from his international teammate Marco Reus.

Dortmund were awarded the penalty after Sancho was fouled by Semedo in the area, with Reus being the one to step up to take it.

However, the Dortmund superstar failed to convert the penalty, as Ter Stegen dived brilliantly to his left to prevent his side from falling behind.

Wonder what Maneul Neuer thinks of that?

Pictures via Fox Sports and BeIN Sports

