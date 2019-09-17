Video: Werner justifies Liverpool transfer links with expert finish for Leipzig in Champions League

Rumoured Liverpool target Timo Werner scored a brace in a Champions League opener for Leipzig against Benfica on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga side ran out 2-1 winners at Estadio da Luz this evening, with Werner once again showing why he is one of the hottest properties in European football right now.

According to Goal, the German forward has been touted for a potential switch to Liverpool in the near future, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid also thought to be monitoring his services.

Werner justified those Anfield links with an expert finish to open the scoring for Leipzig in the Group G clash, firing a first time shot past the Benfica goalkeeper after a neat lay-off from Yussuf Poulsen.

The 23-year-old went on to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 78th minute, taking his tally to seven in six appearances across all competitions this season.

Check out Werner putting Benfica to the sword below.

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)