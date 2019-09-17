Video: Zenit strikers get over on-field spat to combine for slick opener

Unfortunately we weren’t quite treated to a Bowyer vs Dyer level of teammate meltdowns in the Zenit game last week but it still had the makings of a decent scuffle.

Zenit forwards Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun had an incident when the Iranian refused to be subbed and Dzyuba bounded after him before attempting to carry him off the pitch.

That all seems to be forgotten after they combined to put Zenit in the lead away to Lyon in tonight’s Champions League game in France. Dzyuba is a fascinating player to watch, he looks like a giant lump but his touch is fantastic and he showed his vision to pick out Azmoun here.

The Iranian has to be commended for a lovely finish too:

AZMOUN NETS THE FIRST GOAL OF #UCL ????? https://t.co/TERu9RtftB — Gol Bezan (@GolBezan) September 17, 2019

The Russian side will need to get the better of Lyon, Benfica and Leipzig to make it through to the next round but they look like they have a pretty good chance of progressing.