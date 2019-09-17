Video: Ziyech desperately unlucky to hit the woodwork with superb individual effort for Ajax vs Lille

Hakim Ziyech was inches away from giving Ajax a 2-0 lead in a Champions League clash with Lille on Tuesday evening.

The Dutch champions are currently 1-0 up in the Group H fixture this evening, thanks to a Quincy Promes goal in the 18th minute.

Ziyech was desperately unlucky not to double the home side’s advantage later in the half, hitting the woodwork with a superb individual effort which left the Lille goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

The Morrocan dinked the ball past two defenders before firing the ball goalwards, but his strike somehow stayed out after cannoning off the upright.

Check out Ziyech’s thunderbolt below.

Ziyech hits the post after a great action pic.twitter.com/OmuHvpcbjW — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 17, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)