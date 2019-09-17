Barcelona were dealt a potential injury blow against Borussia Dortmund this evening, after Jordi Alba was forced off during the first half with what seemed a potential injury problem.

Barca went into half time vs Dortmund with the score line locked at 0-0, with both sides having chances to take the lead during the first 45 minutes.

The Blaugrana did well to control the match during the first period, wth the likes of De Jong, Busquets and Arthur Melo controlling the game fairly comfortably.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Spanish giants however, as Alba was taken off just after the half hour mark with what seemed like an injury to his left leg.

The Spaniard was then replaced by Sergi Roberto, with Nelson Semedo now set to fill in at left back for the second half.

If Alba has picked up a serious injury, it’ll come as a big blow for Barca, as the defender has proven to be one of the club’s most effective and relied-upon players these past couple seasons.

Given that Barca brought in Junior Firpo from Real Betis this summer, the club aren’t short of back-up options for the Spaniard.

Despite this, Blaugrana fans will still be hoping that Alba’s injury isn’t serious, as their side look to have a near full-strength team available for their trip to Granada at the weekend.