Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has reportedly come up with a hilarious new nickname for team-mate Scott McTominay.

Although they seemingly don’t provide a link to where this took place, the Daily Star claim Pereira called McTominay the ‘McTerminator’ in response to a clip on one of the club’s social media channels.

This will presumably have been a tweet or a comment on Facebook or Instagram, and it’s already becoming popular among some Man Utd fans on Twitter.

McTominay has certainly improved this season and looks like becoming an increasingly important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look side.

The Norwegian tactician has had to clear out a lot of deadwood from Jose Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford, with Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling leaving over the summer.

This gives McTominay more of a senior role in the squad, and it’s nice to see him proving popular with the club’s fans as he makes up for a slow start to life in the MUFC first-team.