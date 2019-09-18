Unai Emery approves plan to improve Arsenal team spirit

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly gave his approval for his players to spend an evening out together in a bid to improve team spirit.

The Gunners suffered a bit of a nightmare against Watford at the weekend as they threw away a 2-0 lead to only draw the game 2-2.

More than the result, the performance by Arsenal was absolutely dire as Watford dominated them for much of the game, and could have won it in the second half.

Fans of the north London giants are seemingly losing patience after an unconvincing start made by Emery since he replaced Arsene Wenger, with some calling yesterday for the Spaniard to be sacked and replaced with Massimiliano Allegri.

Still, according to the Daily Mail, it seems Emery has taken steps towards lifting the mood in his squad by allowing them a meal out together as a kind of bonding session.

AFC supporters will hope this can have a positive effect, though in truth it looks like more than that will be needed as Emery’s tactics seem a big problem.

Despite being known for his ruthless attention to detail and intense preparation for games, Arsenal were thoroughly outplayed by Watford and have rarely dominated games since the former Sevilla boss’ arrival.