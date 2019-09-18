Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong appears to have aimed a dig at manager Ernesto Valverde by liking an Instagram comment calling for him to be sacked.

The Netherlands international later un-liked the comment, but a screen-grab remains of his apparent endorsement of that opinion.

Of course, it can’t be known for sure if De Jong intended to click like on that particular comment, but this isn’t the first and won’t be the last of similar incidents like this on social media.

Valverde has also been a pretty unpopular figure at Barca for a while now, and it seems he’s coming in for criticism again after the Catalan giants drew 0-0 away to Borussia Dortmund.

So dominant in the Champions League under previous managers like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the club haven’t really looked at all convincing in this competition since Valverde took over.

While De Jong will surely deny wanting to see his manager turfed out, it would not be too surprising if some players privately agreed with large sections of the Barcelona fan-base.